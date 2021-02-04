CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37,556.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

