Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 33 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,025.36.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,781.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,646.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,106.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

