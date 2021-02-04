Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY opened at $110.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day moving average is $109.11. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

