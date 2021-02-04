Bank of America Lowers Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to Neutral

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

