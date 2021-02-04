Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 544,228 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,614,000 after buying an additional 1,249,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after buying an additional 629,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after buying an additional 486,385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,433,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,477,000 after buying an additional 390,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $411,502.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,569 shares of company stock valued at $25,751,691. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

