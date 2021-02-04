Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. FMR LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 608.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,172,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019,822 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,486,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,139 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 125.0% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,229 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

