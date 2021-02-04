Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Boosted by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

