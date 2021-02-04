Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

PBBGF stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

