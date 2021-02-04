Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKTS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 2,498 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $34,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 260,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 307.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,522 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

