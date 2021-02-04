GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 499,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $126.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.51. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $140.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

