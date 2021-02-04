Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 480,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BZZUF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of BZZUF stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

