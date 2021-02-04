Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.