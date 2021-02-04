Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.66

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.66 and last traded at $65.30, with a volume of 64466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 4.21.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $951,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 127,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

