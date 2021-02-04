Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

