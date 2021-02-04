AMG National Trust Bank Has $385,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

EXC stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

