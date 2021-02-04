The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.88

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.88 and last traded at $70.23, with a volume of 6516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.33.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,455,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

