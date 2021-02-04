The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.6, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.10 million.

NYSE MAC opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 2.07. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Macerich from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Macerich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

