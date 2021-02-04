Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. Cabot also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90-$1.00 EPS.

NYSE:CBT opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

