IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.39-7.71 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.39-7.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $485.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $492.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $522.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.40.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,173 shares of company stock worth $16,219,734 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

