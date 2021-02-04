Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.