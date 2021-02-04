Wedbush Weighs in on Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Corsair Gaming in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRSR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

