New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$231.47 million during the quarter.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE NGD opened at C$2.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.47. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

