ColossusXT (COLX) Market Capitalization Hits $4.75 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $4.75 million and approximately $6.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.92 or 0.00690661 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00035016 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,654,379,193 coins and its circulating supply is 12,613,337,366 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

