SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCWX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 1.17.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

