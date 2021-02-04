Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.54.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $366.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,826 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

