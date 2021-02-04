Brokers Offer Predictions for Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Crestwood Equity Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

CEQP has been the topic of several other reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 42,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

