The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE SZC opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
