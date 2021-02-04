The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE SZC opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

