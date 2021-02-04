Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

CDE has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $8.95 on Monday. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,230,450 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

