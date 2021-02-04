Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Yum China by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

