Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $163.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $166.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after buying an additional 305,064 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Diageo in the third quarter worth $28,927,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diageo by 23.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

