Key Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 121 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $276.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

