Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,855 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $121,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 88,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.14 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $411.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

