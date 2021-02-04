The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $176.43 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $320.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.73.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

