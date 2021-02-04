Cutler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 74,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

