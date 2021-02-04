Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Market Capitalization Reaches $19.59 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $19.59 million and approximately $564,999.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $428.47 or 0.01138523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00048939 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00041572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.64 or 0.04548169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.