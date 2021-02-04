Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Lake Street Capital

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $143.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 366,541 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,841,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 325,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,758 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

