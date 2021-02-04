Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) PT Raised to $37.00 at Roth Capital

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $16.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $699.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Analysts predict that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

