Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 718,852 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after purchasing an additional 572,188 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

