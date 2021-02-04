Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 580 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 10,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,110,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,644,000 after acquiring an additional 854,642 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.