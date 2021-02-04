Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 290 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 26,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 31,656 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

Shares of GD opened at $153.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.81. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

