Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,322 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $151.81 on Thursday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $153.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.