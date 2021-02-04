Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 72,980 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PBF Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $94,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $29.58.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

