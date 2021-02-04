Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72.

