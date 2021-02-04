Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in NVR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,944.50.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,499.57 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,610.00. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,191.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,099.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total value of $783,540.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,174.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,416 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

