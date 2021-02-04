Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $86,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.