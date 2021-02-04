Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $147.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QTWO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.56.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $134.79 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $142.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. Insiders have sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,537 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 67.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

