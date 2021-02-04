Craig Hallum Raises Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $28.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s current price.

DGII has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NASDAQ DGII opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $589.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $259,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 42,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $730,417.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

