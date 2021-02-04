Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

