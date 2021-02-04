$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.42. TriNet Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriNet Group.
TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
