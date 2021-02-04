$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.42. TriNet Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, SVP Edward Griese sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $38,914.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,576.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $30,954.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,608.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,655 shares of company stock valued at $10,844,771. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.