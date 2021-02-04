$1.37 EPS Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to announce earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.33. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in LHC Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,539,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $199.58 on Monday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.58.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.